Man Wanted For Stealing Power Tools In Brooklyn, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a suspect wanted in connection with a power tool heist in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows a man as he appears to force open a sliding gate on New Lots Avenue in East New York back on June 2.
Police say he grabbed three cases containing power tools before running off.
