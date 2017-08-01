Man Wanted For Stealing Power Tools In Brooklyn, Police Say

August 1, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, East New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a suspect wanted in connection with a power tool heist in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows a man as he appears to force open a sliding gate on New Lots Avenue in East New York back on June 2.

Police say he grabbed three cases containing power tools before running off.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

