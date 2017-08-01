Man Was Seen Touching Himself On Subway In Brooklyn, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday were searching for a man who was seen touching himself on a subway train in Crown Heights, Brooklyn this past spring.
Police said around 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, a 22-year-old woman was aboard an outbound No. 2 Train when she saw the man putting his hand in his pants and touching himself, police said.
The man got off the train at Franklin Avenue, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male between 35 and 45 years old, standing about 6 feeet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He had a bald head and was clean shaven, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket with two red “XX” on the back and dark blue jeans.
Police have released multiple surveillance photos.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.