Officer Helps 4-Year-Old Girl Search New House For Monsters

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBSNewYork) — What should a girl do if she thinks there may be monsters in her new house?
Ask police for help, of course.
Video shows Colorado Officer David Bonday conducting a monster search with 4-year-old Sidney Fahrenbruch.
When Sidney met Bonday at a community event she told him she heard scary noises in her new house and asked for help.
They checked under couches and beds, and in closets.
Officer Bonday declared the house “monster free.”
Later, Sidney enjoyed a pizza with her friends at the Longmont Police Department.