Man Rushed To Hospital After Falling Inside World Trade Center Oculus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man in his 40s was rushed to a hospital after falling inside the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub.
Chopper 2 was over the scene when the man was placed in an ambulance around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Port Authority Police said he fell from the East Staircase.
The man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in serious condition.
Earlier this year, a 29-year-old New Jersey woman plunged about 30 feet to her death off an escalator inside the Oculus.
Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.