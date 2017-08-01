Man Rushed To Hospital After Falling Inside World Trade Center Oculus

August 1, 2017 12:32 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man in his 40s was rushed to a hospital after falling inside the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub.

Chopper 2 was over the scene when the man was placed in an ambulance around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Port Authority Police said he fell from the East Staircase.

The man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in serious condition.

Earlier this year, a 29-year-old New Jersey woman plunged about 30 feet to her death off an escalator inside the Oculus.

