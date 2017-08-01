Family Demands Justice After They Say Cosmetic Buttocks Injection Killed Young Mother

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A family is demanding justice after they say a young mother died following a cosmetic procedure. Now police want to know more about the people who did the work.

A makeshift memorial continues to grow outside Latesha Bynum’s childhood home in the Bronx, CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported. Friends and family are desperate for answers in her death.

Luanda Villafane saw Bynum and her two young daughters a few days before the fateful cosmetic procedure.

“It’s such a tragedy,” she said. “She was a very well-respected woman in the community.”

Bynum’s brother tells CBS2 she had gotten procedures done in the past and thought her buttock enhancement procedure would be safe. But the mom of two died after getting it done.

“They had their licenses,” Tymel Bymun said.

Police are now investigating whether the procedure was in fact done by a licensed doctor. They say the injections weren’t given in a doctor’s office but at a residential building on East 21st Street back on July 15.

Two hours later, Bynum called 911 complaining of chest pain and dizziness.

“She went to the hospital and couldn’t breathe and whatever was in her, went to her head,” her brother said. “She was brain dead and she had zero chance to basically come back from it.”

She was put on life support and died last Thursday. The family is convinced whoever performed the procedure killed the Harlem mom. Investigators are looking into what substance was injected into her.

At the makeshift memorial are happy birthday balloons. Bynum would’ve turned 32 two days ago. The medical examiner’s office is still investigating her death.

Bynum’s brother tells CBS2 his mother is coming in from Pennsylvania to make funeral arrangements. The funeral will be held in the Bronx.