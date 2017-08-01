Guy Goes Viral Taking Pictures With Plastic Ice Cream Cones

1010 WINS — A man is going viral after challenging himself to take photos with every plastic ice cream cone he could find.

Jason Wong kept noticing the cones outside of stores while on a trip to Japan with his dad.

“Japan is known for their style of quirky decorations and attractions … but I realized that no one is really talking about the ice cream cones,” Jason told 1010 WINS.

So to make the trip more fun, he made it his mission to take a snapshot with every cone he saw.

Since he began, hundreds of people have seen and liked his pictures. “I’m really humbled and thankful for all the kind messages that strangers left on my photos,” Jason said.

And it had a more personal impact on him as well. Before the trip, it had been years since Jason had seen his father.

But after he started asking his dad to take the snapshots, he says it helped them bond.

He’s since returned to Southern California. While his chances of seeing the cones are limited for the time being, Jason said his mission isn’t over.