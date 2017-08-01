Portland Police On The Hunt For ‘Jay From Clerks’ Burglar

August 1, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Jay from Clerks burglar

1010 WINS — Police in Portland, Oregon are on the hunt for a suspected burglar who bears an uncanny resemblance to Jay from the movie Clerks.

Actor Jason Mewes portrayed the character in the 1994 cult classic and its sequel.

The suspect, aptly dubbed the “Jay from Clerks” burglar by the cops, was captured on surveillance footage.

Portland police allege he attempted to steal several packages from the lobby of an apartment building.

He’s also accused of trying to gain access to several cars and apartments.

Aside from a large tattoo on his left forearm, there are few other details about the “Jay from Clerks” burglar

Police made no mention of a potential accomplice named “Silent Bob.”

