Would-Be Thief Uses Garage Door Opener Found In Car To Get Into Lynbrook Home

LYNBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An intruder first broke into a Long Island family’s car to gain access to their home, police said.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, police said the would-be thief ransacked a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on South Williams Street in Lynbrook.

Nassau County police say the suspect was then able to get inside the home after he found a garage door opener in the vehicle.

Investigators say a 53-year-old man sleeping on the couch was awakened by the sound of the garage door opening and confronted the suspect in the hallway.

The homeowner said he fell asleep watching baseball and when he realized it wasn’t his son who walked through the door, he chased the suspect away, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

A getaway driver was scared off by the sight and left his partner on foot to fend for himself, Doris reported.

Police are searching for both suspects.

The family is now living in fear. The homeowners said the kids are afraid to sleep in their bedrooms.

Neighbors who once thought the cluster of cul-de-sacs would dissuade robbers with less opportunities to escape are also on edge.

“Living on all dead end streets very rarely does anything happen cause there is no exit,” said resident Melanie Sparandara.

“It went from quiet, to be careful,” Lynbrook resident Phylis Boxer said. “We’ll start locking our cars at night and make sure our doors are locked at night. It’s a sad way to live, we had such freedom here. We were never afraid of anything.”

Police say nothing was taken from the home.

The homeowner said the suspect had taken off his shoes to sneak around the house, and police have collected them as evidence.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.