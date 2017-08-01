Police Investigating Possible Home Invasion In Medford

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene of a possible home invasion in Suffolk County.
Police were called to the home on Locust Avenue South in Medford around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a possible burglary or home invasion. It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home at the time or if anyone was injured.
Detectives have been combing the area, looking through parked cars in the area, the front lawn and inside that home for details or evidence, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
So far, here have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.