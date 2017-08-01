Police Investigating Possible Home Invasion In Medford

August 1, 2017 5:27 AM
Filed Under: Magdalena Doris, Medford

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene of a possible home invasion in Suffolk County.

Police were called to the home on Locust Avenue South in Medford around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a possible burglary or home invasion. It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home at the time or if anyone was injured.

Detectives have been combing the area, looking through parked cars in the area, the front lawn and inside that home for details or evidence, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

So far, here have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch