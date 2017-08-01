Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs To $303 Million

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dreaming about taking a permanent vacation?
You get your chance tonight with the Mega Millions drawing.
The top prize has climbed to $303 million, the 12th largest jackpot in the game’s 15-year history.
Players at a 7-Eleven in Fort Lee were already thinking about what they’d do with all that money.
“Set my kids up so their kids don’t even have to work,” one man said. “I’m about to drop $20 on it.”
No one has hit the jackpot since April 28 when David Trapp won a $61 million prize in California.
Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U. S. Virgin Islands.