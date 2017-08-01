Broadway Marquees To Dim Lights In Honor Of Sam Shepard

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The marquees of Broadway theaters will be dimmed in honor of celebrated playwright, actor and novelist Sam Shepard, who passed away on at his home on Thursday, July 27 at age 73.

Broadway will go dark on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. for one minute.

“Sam Shepard was a prolific storyteller who created provocative, thoughtful, and exciting work for Broadway, off-Broadway, and film. His original voice was a definite draw for audiences and had an undeniable influence on other artists,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Shepard made his Broadway debut in 1969 with his contribution to the musical revue Oh! Calcutta! followed by Operation Sidewinder in 1970, a revival of Oh! Calcutta! in 1976, Buried Child in 1996, True West in 2000 and Fool for Love in 2015. He received Tony Award nominations in 2000 for True West and 1996 for Buried Child, for which he also received the Pulitzer Prize.

Shepard was the recipient of many distinguished honors including induction into the Theater Hall of Fame and the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He was awarded The PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award as a master American dramatist in 2009.

Shepard appeared in numerous films, including The Right Stuff , Fool for Love, Crimes of the Heart, Baby Boom, Steel Magnolias, Bright Angel, The Notebook, Black Hawk Down, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Brothers, Safe House, and August: Osage County among many others. In 1999 he received Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations for his performance in the TV movie “Dash and Lilly.”

Most recently Shepard appeared in The Netflix original series “Bloodline.”

He is survived by his children, Jesse, Hannah, and Walker and his sisters, Sandy and Roxanne Rogers.