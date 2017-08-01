‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC’s Ugly Loss At Toronto, Andrea Pirlo’s Status And More

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss NYCFC’s 4-0 loss to Toronto FC on Sunday and the status of DP Andrea Pirlo.
The guys also preview Sunday’s Hudson River Derby against the Red Bulls, who are in great form lately and discuss the launch of VAR (video assistant referee) and the MLS All-Star Game.
Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.
Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75