Long Island Teen Battling Rare Bone Cancer Sworn In As Detective For A Day

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island teenager with a rare form of cancer is living out his dream of working in law enforcement.

It’s been a grueling two years for 16-year-old Sean Dixon who has been battling a rare form of bone cancer and had his leg amputated.

But on Tuesday the Medford teen had a smile on his face from the moment he walked into Suffolk County Police Headquarters in Yaphank where he was sworn in as detective for a day by Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini.

“I was a little nervous, I’m not going to lie, but I was very excited,” Dixon said. “I’m excited to see what it’s like. I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

His grandfather was a Nassau County police officer.

“He told me some interesting things about when he would pull somebody over,” Dixon said. “It’s just interesting to me.”

His mother took photos and smiled from ear to ear during the ceremony.

“I think it’s just so overwhelming but so amazing for him to just live out one of his dreams because we don’t know what tomorrow brings for any of us,” she said.

Sean’s fight continues, but his mother said she hopes he can return to school full-time in September instead of being home schooled.