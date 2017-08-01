Thieves Target Upper East Side Restaurant, Bar Patrons, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police had a warning for restaurant and bar customers on the Upper East Side Tuesday evening – hold onto your stuff.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, police were searching Tuesday night for two men who have been stealing from patrons. Police said they went into multiple establishments in the area of First and Second avenues near 75th Street – pretending to need to use the bathroom.

But instead, they stole property from customers, police said.

Police tweeted out a picture of the suspects and need help identifying them.

#NYPDWanted: 2 suspects wanted after visiting multiple restaurants/ bars on #UES asking to use restrooms & instead stealing patrons property pic.twitter.com/fX9j86x6P2 — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) August 1, 2017

CBS2 talked with several restaurant and bar managers who said the men were spotted last week. They said the men came in a group of four or five.

“I came out of the kitchen at which time two of the intruders had gone through the back door and hopped over the wall into the backyard area,” said Alex Webber, chef at Seamstress, 339 E. 75th St.

“They managed to distract the cashier make a bit of a scene; distract some of the employees. Shortly after, they left with someone’s luggage,” said Ari Kasimis, manager of Green Kitchen, 1477 First Ave. “Fortunately, the police officers in the area had already been following them and returned the belonging to the customer.”

Police were still searching for the two men late Tuesday. It was unclear how many items were stolen, but none of the bar and restaurant staff who spoke to CBS2 reported anything missing from the cash registers.