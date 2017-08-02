8/2 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

August 2, 2017 12:59 PM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

With all that heat and humidity in place, we’re expecting a more organized round of showers and storms this afternoon. And we’re not expecting severe storms, but they may produce heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding. Highs today will be in the upper 80’s or so.

jl rain chances1 8/2 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

There will be a leftover shower or storm early this evening with things quieting down the remainder of the night. Expect temps to fall into the low 70’s with patchy fog developing late.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k 8/2 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow will remain warm and muggy with perhaps a shower and storm around the area (especially N&W). Temps will climb into the mid 80’s by day’s end.

As for Friday, we’re still looking at a shower and storm risk with the best chance inland. Temps are expected to peak in the mid 80’s again.

