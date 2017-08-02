Back Stories: Philippe Petit’s Audience Above

NEW YORK (WCBS 880 ) — In Tuesday’s Back Story, WCBS reporter Irene Cornell recounted what it was like watching Philippe Petit walk a high wire between the Twin Towers.
Today, Chopper 880 pilot Neal Busch talks about his view from above.
“I was really frightened. I thought he was going to fall,” he says. “Watching him, the palms of my hands were sweating, and I was really frightened. There were 1,000 feet and nothing below him but air.”