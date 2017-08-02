Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In New York

By Ashleyan Lopez

The end of summer is sadly approaching New York City. Before the kids head back to school and our schedules get tied up, we can try to fill the last few days of warm weather with some last-minute fun. Here are five activities you can enjoy with the family.

Broadway In Bryant Park

Bryant Park

New York, NY 10018

(212) 768-4242

www.bryantpark.org/programs/broadwayinbryantpark

Date: Aug. 3 and 10 at 12:30 p.m.

You can catch a glimpse of a Broadway show at Bryant Park before summer ends. For years, the park has brought the best of Broadway outdoors and will do so this year until Aug. 10. The show will include performances from “Broadway Dreams,” “Come From Away,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and many more.

Summer Streets

NYC Streets

Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park

www.nyc.gov/summerstreets Date: Aug. 5, 12, & 19 from 7 a.m-1 p.m. Summer Streets is one of the best events that takes over NYC streets for nearly seven miles. It gives New Yorkers the opportunity to walk, run or bike freely from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park, free of traffic. Along the way, there are rest stops and the streets are filled with plenty of fun-filled activities such as zip-lining, fitness classes, arts and crafts workshops, walking tours and much more. Summer Streets offers plenty of options for your family to choose from. Whether it’s the adventurous zip-line or exploring an outdoor art gallery, there is something for everyone. Movies Under The Stars

Forest Park at George Seuffert Bandshell

Woodhaven Boulevard and Forest Park Drive

Woodhaven, NY 11421

(718) 235-4100

www.nycgovparks.org/events/moviesunderthestars Date: Aug. 14 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. Grab a blanket, pack a picnic and check out a free film screening at Forest Park. You can enjoy the last days of summer this year while watching films such as “Zootopia” or “The Jungle Book,” family-friendly movies everyone can enjoy. Movies Under the Stars also screen films at other park locations if Forest Park is out of your way. Sitting outside and enjoying the warm breeze is what will make this movie-watching experience unique and memorable.

Take A Stroll Through Central Park

Central Park

New York, NY 10024

(212) 310-6600

www.centralpark.com While Central Park is open all year long, the best time to visit is in the summer when the best programs and activities are happening. As you stroll through the park you are bound to find something to do whether it is to visit the Central Park Zoo, check out the Conservatory Water where there is story-telling programs and model boats swimming in the pond, or take a ride on the Friedsam Memorial Carousel. If none of that is enough, you can also take in the last days of warmth on a boat. At Central Park, you can rent a rowboat from Loeb Boathouse and take in the scenery while spotting some swans and ducks in the lake.

Explore The High Line

The High Line

New York, NY 10011

(212) 500-6035

www.thehighline.org The High Line has become a popular spot for everyone to explore public art, a beautiful garden throughout the walk and fun, free activities. For the month of August, there will be various activities you can check out. While there are plenty of tours, art and stargazing you can admire throughout the summer, on Aug. 26 The High Line will have an event geared toward children. The “Make It Move!” will have story-telling, performances and allow children to design movable creations with their Children’s Workyard Kit.

