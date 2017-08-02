Long Island Siblings’ Lemonade Stand Raises Thousands For Charity

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Lemonade stands are no longer kids’ stuff.

One stand on Long Island has blossomed into a yearly tradition, raising thousands in charitable dollars.

Lemon, water and sugar is an unlikely recipe for high-yield fundraising, but a pair of Stony Brook siblings has learned to mix lemonade with something that matters to make a difference, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

“My daughter Maddie and son Joseph decided it was a hot day, they wanted to have a lemonade stand, they made the stand in front of the house” mother Lauren Mastriano said.

“We just had a small table, a glass of lemonade, and a couple of cups and we hoped for the best,” Joseph added.

Their hopes realized, the lemonade stand now draws hundreds of volunteers and thousands in donations.

Five years ago, at ages 11 and 8, they first took in just $2.

“The lemonade was 50 cents, so that was pretty good for us,” Maddie said.

Rather than divvy up pennies, they decided to donate.

“Me and my brother both jumped on the idea of it has to be Stony Brook Children’s Hospital,” she said.

Thus began the annual tradition, growing each year. Now, Three Village Kids Lemonade Stand is held on school grounds with hundreds of donated raffle gifts, carnival games and sponsors.

“To think something so simple can make such an impact,” Maddie said. “Our community is going crazy over this event today.”

“It makes me feel amazing that we are giving back to the kids that are in the hospital that can’t have a summer vacation,” Joseph added.

“Everyone wants to jump in and turn lemons into lemonade for this great cause,” Lauren said. “They’re seeing the importance of helping out and rallying together for those in need.”

They still charge just 50 cents and follow the same, simple recipe for success. This year, their goal is to donate $20,000.

In years past, they have raised $16,000 for the children’s hospital.