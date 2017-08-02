Former FBI Director James Comey Inks Book Deal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey has a book deal.
Comey will write about everything from allegations of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, to the bureau’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, Flatiron Books told The Associated Press.
According to Flatiron, Comey will draw upon his career in government as he writes about “good, ethical leadership” and how it influences “sound decisions.”
The book is currently untitled and scheduled for publication next spring.
The White House initially said Trump fired Comey on the recommendation of the Justice Department, citing as justification a memo from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that criticized Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. But Trump later said he was thinking of “this Russia thing” when he fired Comey and would have dismissed him without the Justice Department’s input.
