Caught On Video: Watch As Robbery Suspect Realizes $1,000 Dollhouse Won’t Fit In Car

Size does matter, apparently.
A Tennessee woman allegedly tries to steal a dollhouse worth $1,000 and fails miserably as she tries to fit it in her car.
Officers from the Kinsport Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find her.
The dollhouse was reportedly taken from an unlocked storage warehouse.
Police say she tried to fit it in the trunk first, and when that didn’t work she is seen on surveillance video struggling to fit the dollhouse into the backseat.
She continues trying before eventually flipping the dollhouse on its side and getting back in the car to drive away.