Man Stabbed To Death On The East Side Overnight

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man on the East Side overnight.
It happened just before midnight in the area of East 44th Street and Third Avenue.
Someone reported that the victim, a 55-year-old man, was bleeding heavily on the ground after being stabbed. Police said officers found the man with multiple stab wounds to the torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
People in the area say because this degree of violence is so rare and with the suspect still on the run, they are concerned about the neighborhood.
“Never happened before in this place, this area. It was surprising and scary, too,” restaurant employee Abinash Shrestra told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “Because we work the whole nighttime so we never hear about these types of things.”
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim, who CBS2 was told was well-known to police with 17 prior arrests, Burrell reported.
Crime scene investigators remained on the scene early Wednesday morning as the investigation continues.