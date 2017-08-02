SEE IT: Eli Manning Dances (Sort Of) In Giants Locker Room

August 2, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Eli Manning, New York Giants

EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Don’t expect to see Eli Manning follow in former teammate Rashad Jennings’ footsteps and win “Dancing with the Stars.”

After practice Tuesday, the Giants turned their locker room into a dance party, with some of the moves being caught on video. When the camera found Manning, it wasn’t a pretty sight. He dances like every dad who has ever embarrassed his kids in public. How is it possible for someone to technically be dancing while moving so little?

Have a look at for yourself.

And here’s another glimpse at what transpired in the Giants’ locker room.

