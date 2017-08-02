Giants WR Sterling Shepard Carted Off Practice Field With Injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was carted off the practice field Wednesday after suffering an apparent leg injury.
The second-year player was “apparently in tears,” ESPN reported.
It’s not clear how serious the injury might be. Coach Ben McAdoo is expected to update the media after practice.
NFL Network reported that doctors were examining Shepard’s ankle. The injury appeared to happen during a one-on-one drill with the wide receivers and defensive backs.
With Shepard, Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, the Giants’ receiving corps is supposed to be on the team’s strengths this season. A second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2016, Shepard caught 65 passes for 683 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
If Shepard is sidelined for an extended period of time, other receivers who might be asked to step up include Dwayne Harris, Roger Lewis and Tavarres King. Rookie tight end Evan Engram also could see an increased role.