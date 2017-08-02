Islanders, De Haan Agree To Terms On 1-Year Contract

August 2, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Calvin De Haan, New York Islanders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Islanders and defenseman Calvin de Haan have agreed on a one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

According to Newsday, the deal is for $3.3 million.

De Haan, 26, played in all 82 games last season, registering 25 points, five goals, 20 assists and a plus-15 rating — all career highs. He was fourth in the NHL in blocked shots with 190.

Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders

Calvin de Haan of the New York Islanders celebrates his goal at 12:34 of the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at the Barclays Center on Dec. 23, 2016. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“Calvin is a home-grown product of the organization and has developed into one of our top defenseman during his time with the organization,” Islanders president and general manager Garth Snow said in a news release. “He plays important minutes for our club and we’re excited to have him back for one more year.”

The Islanders selected de Haan with the 12th overall pick in the 2009 draft. In four seasons with New York, the Ontario, Canada, native has 69 points (11 goals, 58 assists).

