Islanders, De Haan Agree To Terms On 1-Year Contract

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Islanders and defenseman Calvin de Haan have agreed on a one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday.
According to Newsday, the deal is for $3.3 million.
De Haan, 26, played in all 82 games last season, registering 25 points, five goals, 20 assists and a plus-15 rating — all career highs. He was fourth in the NHL in blocked shots with 190.
“Calvin is a home-grown product of the organization and has developed into one of our top defenseman during his time with the organization,” Islanders president and general manager Garth Snow said in a news release. “He plays important minutes for our club and we’re excited to have him back for one more year.”
MORE: First Step Toward New Islanders Arena? Proposals Sought To Redevelop Parts Of Belmont Park
The Islanders selected de Haan with the 12th overall pick in the 2009 draft. In four seasons with New York, the Ontario, Canada, native has 69 points (11 goals, 58 assists).