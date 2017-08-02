Memorial Walk To Mark Anniversary Of Karina Vetrano Murder

August 2, 2017 9:18 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of Karina Vetrano will hold a memorial walk Wednesday night to mark the one-year anniversary of her murder.

The walk will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Howard Beach, Queens.

Police said the 30-year-old speech pathologist was attacked and killed as she jogged in Spring Creek Park. Later that night, her retired firefighter father found her body in a marsh not far from their Howard Beach home.

Charged in the attack is 20-year-old Chanel Lewis. He’s due back in court next month.

  1. scribeofsolomon (@scribeofsolomon) says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Ready to bring back the death penalty, NY?

