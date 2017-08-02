Memorial Walk To Mark Anniversary Of Karina Vetrano Murder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of Karina Vetrano will hold a memorial walk Wednesday night to mark the one-year anniversary of her murder.
The walk will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Howard Beach, Queens.
Police said the 30-year-old speech pathologist was attacked and killed as she jogged in Spring Creek Park. Later that night, her retired firefighter father found her body in a marsh not far from their Howard Beach home.
Charged in the attack is 20-year-old Chanel Lewis. He’s due back in court next month.
