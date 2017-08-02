Newborn Calf Bears A Striking Resemblance To KISS Rocker Gene Simmons

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Some Texas ranchers welcomed a new calf that some say bears a striking resemblance to KISS rocker Gene Simmons.

The calf, appropriately named Genie, was born last Friday in Kerrville, Texas and is gaining a lot of attention for its looks.

Local tourist site, Hill Country Visitor, posted a picture of Genie on its Facebook page asking Simmons, “Where were you on our about November 25, 2016?”

Thanks to the calf’s black-and-white markings, Genie looks a lot like Simmons in full make-up.

The two even share similar tongues.

“We noticed the resemblance immediately,” said Heather Taccetta, who lives at the ranch with her family.

Simmons was udderly thrilled when he saw the picture. He tweeted his admiration for the calf on Sunday, saying, “This is real, folks!!!”

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

The ranch where Genie was born is also home to a steak house and they’re hoping Simmons will come by for a visit.

