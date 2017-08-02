Police: Man Runs Over Girlfriend With SUV, Killing Her, During Fight Outside Seaford Restaurant

SEAFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man faces manslaughter and other charges after police said he ran over and killed his longtime girlfriend.

It all started when Robert Savinetti, 57, of Melville, and his girlfriend got into an argument while having dinner at a Seaford restaurant Tuesday night.

The couple took the fight outside, where police said the situation escalated.

Nassau County Police Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said Savinetti got into his SUV and started to drive away as his girlfriend banged on the passenger side door to let her in.

“As she was banging on the car, she got caught up in the wheels and the male ran the female over,” Fitzpatrick said.

Savinetti drove off but eventually returned to the scene, police said.

His 44-year old girlfriend, Lisa Miceli, was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

In court papers, a police officer is quoted as saying that he asked Savinetti why he left his girlfriend there and he said he wanted to teach her a lesson about her smoking, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.

Prosecutors said Savinetti was drunk with a blood alcohol level of nearly twice the legal limit.

He is charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving scene of fatal collision and two counts of driving while intoxicated.

He will be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Authorities are investigating whether Savinetti ran over his girlfriend intentionally.