CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Police: Man Runs Over Girlfriend With SUV, Killing Her, During Fight Outside Seaford Restaurant

August 2, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Carol D'Auria, Robert Savinetti, Sophia Hall

SEAFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man faces manslaughter and other charges after police said he ran over and killed his longtime girlfriend.

It all started when Robert Savinetti, 57, of Melville, and his girlfriend got into an argument while having dinner at a Seaford restaurant Tuesday night.

The couple took the fight outside, where police said the situation escalated.

Nassau County Police Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said Savinetti got into his SUV and started to drive away as his girlfriend banged on the passenger side door to let her in.

“As she was banging on the car, she got caught up in the wheels and the male ran the female over,” Fitzpatrick said.

Savinetti drove off but eventually returned to the scene, police said.

His 44-year old girlfriend, Lisa Miceli, was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

In court papers, a police officer is quoted as saying that he asked Savinetti why he left his girlfriend there and he said he wanted to teach her a lesson about her smoking, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.

Prosecutors said Savinetti was drunk with a blood alcohol level of nearly twice the legal limit.

He is charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving scene of fatal collision and two counts of driving while intoxicated.

He will be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Authorities are investigating whether Savinetti ran over his girlfriend intentionally.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch