Small Business Spotlight: Same Ole Line Dudes Founder Robert Samuel On Answering Opportunity’s Knock

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Robert Samuel was depressed, out of work, and waiting in line for an iPhone 5 when people started asking, “Will you wait in line for me?” And the business was born.
Samuel founded Same Ole Line Dudes, a service that saves you the hassle of standing in line.
“It has evolved into running errands,” he tells Joe Connolly. “We have a lot of customers who initially hired us to be line sitters – you know, stand in line for this sale – and then I guess organically from that (it became) ‘Well can you go in and buy this for me?’”
He takes pride in knowing about the products, too.
“I think as a consumer, you want to put your trust in a company or in a person who knows what they’re talking about, who has some experience,” he says.