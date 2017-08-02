Police: Video Shows Staten Island Hit-And-Run That Left Woman Seriously Hurt

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance video that they say shows a hit-and-run last month on Staten Island that left a woman seriously injured.
It happened just after 8 a.m. back on July 14 in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Clove Road.
Police said a 62-year-old woman was crossing Clove Road when she was hit by a black, two-door Honda Accord with gold New York license plates. The car rolled over the woman and dragged her in the street, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
In the video, the woman and her umbrella can be seen lying on the ground. Police said the car then fled south on Hylan Boulevard. The woman was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital in serious but stable condition.
