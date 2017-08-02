Trump Signs Bill Imposing Sanctions On Russia

August 2, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Russia

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia, a White House official confirmed to CBS News.

The package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia passed Congress last week with overwhelming support.

Moscow responded to the sanctions by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia.

The bill also targets Iran and North Korea.

