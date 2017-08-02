Trump Signs Bill Imposing Sanctions On Russia

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia, a White House official confirmed to CBS News.
The package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia passed Congress last week with overwhelming support.
Moscow responded to the sanctions by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia.
The bill also targets Iran and North Korea.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)