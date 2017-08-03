Best Ways To Celebrate National Watermelon Day In NY

By Carly Petrone

National Watermelon Day is Aug. 3 and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in NYC. From watermelon fries to watermelon lychee rolled ice cream, here are five ways to salute everyone’s favorite summertime fruit.

Faun

606 Vanderbilt Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11238

(718) 576-6120

www.faun.nyc

Stop into Faun in Brooklyn for Chef Brian Leth’s two-toned watermelon salad. Bite into red and yellow cubes of watermelon that are stacked and topped with grated ricotta salata cheese, lime, pepitas, and fresh herbs from the garden. This pairs great with the lamb tartare, which is served atop vibrant green garbanzo falafel (instead of traditional toasted bread). The addition of orange and grated bottarga (cured fish roe) add an extra layer of brightness to this flavorful dish.

Juicy Spot Café

109 Ludlow St.

New York, NY 10002

(212) 933-0478

www.juicyspotcafe.com

Cool off with a cup of rolled ice cream from Juicy Spot Café on National Watermelon Day. Dive into their watermelon lychee flavor, which is made with original base with lychee and topped with watermelon, granola, mocha, and condensed milk drizzle. Not only is this Thai treat Instagram worthy, it’s the perfect summer dessert.

WTRMLN WTR

187 Spring St.

New York, NY 10012

wtrmlnwtr.com

Thirsty? Grab a bottle of WTRMLN WTR at the company’s pop up shop in SoHo. This refreshing drink is simply made with watermelon flesh, watermelon rind, and a bit of organic lemon plus it’s filled with 550 mg of potassium (a key electrolyte). It also naturally contains vitamin C, lycopene, and L-citrulline so you can feel healthier with each sip. Stop by and see for yourself. Shop is open Tuesday – Sunday.

Bodega Negra

Dream Downtown

355 W. 16th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 229-2336

www.bodeganegranyc.com

Head over to Bodega Negra at Dream Downtown for their Spicy Sandia cocktail. This drink certainly has a kick to it thanks to the addition of Habanero syrup. Muddle watermelon, agave syrup, and lime juice round out this Herradura Blanco-based libation. Nosh on some chips and guac (along with their salsa cascabal) and cheers to a pretty epic National Watermelon Day.

Yerba Buena

23 Ave. A

New York, NY 10009

(917) 473-3742

ybnyc.com

No one can resist a French fry but what about a watermelon fry? Try these tasty bites at Yerba Buena in the East Village and get ready for your taste buds to explode. Dip your fried slice into habanero ketchup and enjoy the kick of chili powder that’s sprinkled on the watermelon itself. If you’re really feeling adventurous, order the trio of fries which contains watermelon, avocado and hearts of palm. Score!