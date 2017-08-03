Dunkin’ Donuts Worker Accused Of Denying Service To NYPD Officers

August 3, 2017 8:49 PM
Filed Under: Bill de Blasio, Brooklyn, Dunkin' Donuts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Dunkin’ Donuts employee in Brooklyn is accused of refusing to serve police officers.

Responding to a report that a pair of NYPD plain clothes detectives were denied service at a store at 1993 Atlantic Ave., Mayor Bill de Blasio said “it’s someone really being stupid and unfair to our police officers.”

“Someone at Dunkin’ Donuts — behind the counter — can’t refuse service to anyone. That’s illegal, to begin with. So that’s unacceptable to me that anyone would do that,” he said. “You look at something like a huge decrease in the number of complaints against police officers – I think that tells us a hell of a lot more than some jerk at Dunkin’ Donuts.”

The store manager denies that the officers were denied service, claiming they had waited at the wrong counter and the walked out, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.

