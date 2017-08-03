Disabled Veterans Now Eligible For Free Parking In New Jersey

August 3, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: veterans free parking NJ

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Disabled veterans and Purple Heart recipients who live in New Jersey can now park for free at municipal parking meters.

The state’s Motor Vehicle Commission on Thursday announced that the placards are now available.

The placards can only be used in vehicles owned by the veteran and when that person is a driver or passenger.

Veterans looking for the placards can go to http://www.njmvc.gov or call 609-292-6500.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch