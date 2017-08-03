Disabled Veterans Now Eligible For Free Parking In New Jersey

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Disabled veterans and Purple Heart recipients who live in New Jersey can now park for free at municipal parking meters.
The state’s Motor Vehicle Commission on Thursday announced that the placards are now available.
The placards can only be used in vehicles owned by the veteran and when that person is a driver or passenger.
Veterans looking for the placards can go to http://www.njmvc.gov or call 609-292-6500.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)