Presidential Vacation: Trump To Spend 17 Days At New Jersey Golf Club

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is due Friday to take his first extended vacation from Washington since the inauguration.

Trump will embark on a 17-day getaway to his 500-acre private golf club off Lamington Road in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump’s vacation could be driven, in part, by necessity. Everyone who works in the White House West Wing, including the Oval Office occupant himself, will be forced to clear out by week’s end so that the government can replace its 27-year-old heating and cooling system.

Cosmetic upgrades, including interior painting, replacing carpeting and curtains and fixing water leaks in the press office ceiling, are also on the maintenance list.

The White House has remained tight-lipped about the president’s August plans.

“We’ll continue to keep you guys updated on his August schedule as those details are finalized,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday.

Besides the replacement of the West Wing’s heating and cooling system, repairs are also to be made to the steps on the South Portico, the side of the White House facing the National Mall.

Repairmen and others are expected to work around the clock to complete all the upgrades by Aug. 21.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)