Kidd Creole To Be Arraigned On Murder Charge In Deadly East Side Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A rap pioneer is set to be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge for a deadly stabbing on the East Side.

Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole, allegedly stabbed a homeless man to death after a passing remark made him think the man was hitting on him, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press Thursday.

The 57-year-old Glover, a lyricist and founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, was arrested Wednesday night in the Bronx in the death of a 55-year-old John Jolly.

Police said Jolly was stabbed three times late Tuesday night near 44th Street and Third Avenue.

Jolly said something that offended Glover, and they argued, said the official who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation. The fight escalated until Glover stabbed Jolly and then walked off, authorities said.

The official said it was an argument that got out of hand. Police later found Jolly and thought he was passed out, but then noticed him bleeding. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Jolly, a registered sex offender who was homeless, served time for sexually assaulting and attacking a woman. He had been staying at a shelter in the Bowery and had at least 16 prior arrests.

Sources tell CBS2 surveillance video helped police identify Glover as the suspect.

Glover was arrested in 2007 for possession of a gravity knife and had three other arrests dating back to the 1980s.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is best known for their 1982 rap song, “The Message.” The group was formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx.

