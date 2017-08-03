DNA Test Ties Burglary Suspect To Queens Sex Assault; Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police believe a man busted for burglary on Long Island may be the same person who attacked a number of joggers in Queens.
As 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported, the suspect is 45-year-old Mark Andrade. He was arrested in Nassau County in connection with an attempted burglary.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said his DNA was put in a data bank and he’s been linked to a sexual assault in Forest Park.
He might be linked to as many as six cases altogether.
Boyce said, preliminarily he’s been charged with a sexual assault on March 29, 2013 on a bridal park in Forest Park.
“This one young lady struggled with him and actually pulled a beer can out of his back pocket, a beer bottle I should say, and then threw it. We retrieved that beer bottle as part of the crime scene, and that’s where we got the DNA,” Boyce said.
All of the victims were attacked on the same path, and range in age from 13 to 69.