NYC Lawmakers Embark On 24-Hour Riders Respond Transit Tour

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Straphangers are getting a chance to give elected officials an earful about their frustrations with New York City’s subway service.

Following months of delays, breakdowns and derailments, Public Advocate Letitia James, Comptroller Scott Stringer and members of the City Council are embarking on what is being called the 24-Hour Riders Respond Tour to hear directly from the people.

Take a look at the full list of stops along our #RidersRespond tour! Join us along the way to help, or even just to say hello! pic.twitter.com/HaOsamKSyb — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) July 31, 2017

The lawmakers are riding subway trains across the city to get feedback and suggestions from riders in advance of a transportation hearing at City Hall next Tuesday.

The lawmakers will be riding the rails between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Have a subway complaint ? Today's your chance to vent !! #1010wins pic.twitter.com/UpgioFT7RF — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) August 3, 2017

A report released last month by Stringer’s office found New Yorkers are deeply dissatisfied with subway service.

Nearly three-quarters of New Yorkers gave the system a C or lower grade, while one in seven riders gave a failing grade.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota recently unveiled a 30-day action plan to stabilize and improve service, as well as lay the foundation to modernize the beleaguered subway system.