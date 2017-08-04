8/4 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Healdines

Good Morning New York City,
Happy Friday! As you wake up for your morning commute temperatures will be in the lower seventies. Expect the humidity and temperatures to rise as we move into the afternoon. Similar to Thursday there is a small chance for some wet weather events here in the city, as scattered storms and showers are predicted throughout the state of New York.
Afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid eighties. Moving into the evening skies will clear, but the chance for storms and showers will return overnight into Saturday.
These scattered showers will be out of the area before noon, leaving Saturday afternoon to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid eighties.