Police Searching For Missing Autistic Woman From Bellerose Village

BELLEROSE VILLAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County police are searching for a missing autistic woman who they say is considered “high risk.”
Samantha Demato, 27, was last seen leaving her home on Pennsylvania Boulevard in Bellerose Village around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police describe her as a white woman, 5’9″ tall and about 100 pounds. It’s unclear what she was wearing when she was last seen and police said her “probable destination is unknown.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.