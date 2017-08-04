Chris Christie To See Cowboys Owner’s Induction Into Hall Of Fame

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is heading to Ohio to celebrate Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Christie is scheduled to be in Canton on Friday and Saturday to see Jones’ induction.

Christie is a lifelong Cowboys fan despite most in New Jersey being fans of two of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals: the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

He has sat with Jones in his box at many Cowboys games, including an awkward embrace caught on camera when the Cowboys won a rare playoff game in 2015.

Christie explained on WFAN last year how he became a Cowboys fan.

“It was two things,” he said. “It was seeing Roger Staubach coming into Super Bowl V … and I was like, ‘Gosh, this guy is great,’ and I fell in love with Roger Staubach. Secondly, my dad is a Giants fan, and so the Giants — as you remember back in those days, late ’60s, early ’70s — were awful, and I was a young kid — I was 7, 8 years old. My father used to scream at the television set every Sunday, throw things at it. (He thought) ‘Why do I want to root for that team?'”

The Republican governor is scheduled to leave New Jersey on Friday afternoon. It’s not clear if he’ll still be in the state when President Donald Trump arrives for the start of a 17-day vacation.

