Police: Fugitive Who Fled Long Island Faces 22 Counts Of Child Pornography

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A fugitive who fled the country in 2010 has been extradited to Long Island, where he faces 22 counts of child pornography, police say.
In May 2010, Suffolk County police said they discovered numerous images of child pornography on 33-year-old Robert Cardoza’s computer. He was living in Cutchogue at the time.
Cardoza fled the country for El Salvador, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
“We went forward with the case, completed the investigation, obtained an indictment and an arrest warrant. We began looking for him,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini said Friday. “Eventually the Department of Homeland Security arrested Mr. Cardoza after he entered the country illegally this past July.”
Police said he was arrested in Laredo, Texas after crossing the Rio Grande. He was then extradited to Suffolk County.
“I unfortunately have worked several of these child pornography cases, and there is very little in this world that is more disturbing,” Sini said.
Cardoza was charged with 22 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.