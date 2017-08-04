Watch: Great White Shark Chomps Down On GoPro Camera

(1010 WINS) — A great white shark tries to take a bite out of a GoPro camera and the camera lived to tell.
At first, the shark just swims past, but then it turns back and returns for its prey – opening wide and trying to chow down — giving the camera an up-close and personal look at the inside of the shark’s pearly whites!
Researchers from the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy captured the incredible footage.
Marine fisheries shared the video online, joking: Every week is #sharkweek for DMF scientist Greg Skomal!
But don’t worry about the shark causing any technical difficulties…
The post confirms the camera is ‘just fine.’