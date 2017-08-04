Suspect Sought After 74-Year-Old Man Punched, Robbed In Greenwich Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 74-year-old man was beaten and robbed as he walked into his Greenwich Village apartment building this week.

Police said the victim was walking into the vestibule of his building on Horatio Street between Greenwich and Washington streets around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was attacked.

The suspect punched the victim several times in the face before taking off with his wallet containing about $400 in cash and multiple credit cards.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

People in the neighborhood were shocked by the attack.

“Why would you pick on someone who can’t really defend himself?” one resident said. “It’s very upsetting, it’s extremely upsetting.”

“This neighborhood is very good,” a man who works in a nearby deli said.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.