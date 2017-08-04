Jury Deliberates For 5th Day At Martin Shkreli’s Fraud Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jurors are deliberating for a fifth day at the federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Shkreli.
They got the case Monday and were still grappling with it Friday in Brooklyn.
Prosecutors say Shkreli looted his drug company to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The defense says investors got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.
The jury listened to a month of testimony and saw volumes of evidence, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.
The former biotech CEO, nicknamed “Pharma Bro,” is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media.
If convicted of the most serious charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison but likely would receive far less time under sentencing guidelines.
One Comment
I questioned to be on that jury. I asked to be excused. Glad I was.4 weeks for trial i was told another week of deliberation