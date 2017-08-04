Queens Street Dedicated To NYPD Detective Randolph Holder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City street will be dedicated to an NYPD detective who lost his life in the line of duty.

Detective Randolph Holder was shot and killed while pursuing an armed suspect in East Harlem in October 2015.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 409 Briar Place in Far Rockaway, Queens, where the 33-year-old Holder lived.

Corner in #FarRockaway to be named for NYPD Det. Randolph Holder, killed on duty in 2015 in E Harlem. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/LuI1ZISHpP — Sonia Rincón (@SoniaRincon) August 4, 2017

Earlier this year, Tyrone Howard was convicted of murder, robbery and weapons possession charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in Holder’s death.

Holder and his partner approached Howard as he was on a stolen bicycle on an East Harlem street on Oct. 20, 2015.

Howard fled on foot, then pulled out a handgun and shot Holder in the head on a footbridge over the FDR Drive.

Howard had been involved in a gunfight with rival drug dealers just before he was confronted by the two officers.

Holder was posthumously promoted to detective at his funeral by then-police Commissioner Bill Bratton. He was also issued a new gold shield with the same number of the badge worn by his father, who is a retired police officer.