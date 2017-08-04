CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Sarahah App Gaining Popularity Among Teens, But Raising Bullying Concerns

August 4, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: Child Abuse Prevention Services, cyberbullying, Jennifer McLogan, Long Island, Sarahah

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new app that’s gaining popularity among teens can be used for bullying, experts warn.

Sarahah is a messaging service that lets anyone with a link send or receive anonymous texts to those registered. There’s no way of knowing who posted the comments and no way to respond to the messages.

So why is everyone talking about it?

“Because, basically, people are afraid to go up to other people and say how they really feel about each other,” teen Melanie Pastor, of Bellport, told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

It was initially created by a Saudi developer who was worried about workplace discrimination.

“It startd out with a good purpose. So people can expose the bosses that are mistreating certain employees,” mother Rosanna Pastor said. “But then when it goes into the wrong hands, it goes from something positive to something negative, like cyberbullying.”

The app can now be integrated into Snapchat and has become a serious lure for teens.

“It’s very important for parents to talk to their kids all the time about new apps and new ways of communication, so that they don’t abuse it,” said Alane Fagin, of Child Abuse Prevention Services on Long Island.

She said cyberbullying is only part of the reason why the suicide rate among girls between the ages of 15 and 19 has reached a 40-year high. She said most teens are responsible with social media.

“People should be accountable for what they say,” one teen said.

If he and his sister remain on the honor roll, they keep their smartphones and their apps. But their mom has some parental rules.

“There is no bullying allowed. You cannot post anything that would be hurtful or destructive to anybody else,” she told McLogan. “I keep the codes to their phones so I can randomly go onto their phones.”

Child Abuse Prevention Services is now offering a cyberbullying and internet safety course to Long Island school children from grades five to nine.

In Arabic, “Sarahah” means “frankness” or “honesty.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch