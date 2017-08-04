Report: Signs Point To Alderson Returning To Mets In 2018

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — General manager Sandy Alderson will likely be back with the Mets next season, according to a report.
The three-year contract Alderson signed after the 2014 season will soon expire. But the New York Post reported that team owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz will likely allow Alderson to decide his own future, and multiple people who closely work the 69-year-old GM said they’d be surprised if he retires.
Alderson recently told the Post he had not yet spoken with ownership about his status.
After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy for cancer after the 2015 World Series, Alderson appears to be in good health, his closest associates said.
“If you had seen him going into the trade deadline he was as energetic as ever,” a team official told the Post. “The conversations we’ve had are a lot about next year and Sandy certainly seems like he is all in. He remains as involved in the organization as ever. I would be surprised if he walked away.”
MORE: Report: Mets Considering Bringing Back Cabrera, Bruce In 2018
The Mets (49-57), who had World Series aspirations before the season, sit 11½ games behind both the NL East-leading Nationals and the Rockies for the second NL wild-card spot. But under Alderson, they reached the postseason in back-to-back years, including winning the National League pennant in 2015.
A decision about Alderson’s fate is expected around the end of the regular season.