Report: MRI Confirms Giants’ Shepard Has Sprained Ankle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s only a sprain.
The Giants received good news Friday when Sterling Shepard’s MRI confirmed the wide receiver had sprained his left ankle, the New York Post reported.
The second-year player was, according to ESPN, “apparently in tears” when he was carted off the field Wednesday, stoking fears that he may have suffered a serious injury.
The injury happened during a drill in which he was running a hammer route, coach Ben McAdoo said Wednesday.
“He put his foot in the ground, and he rolled his ankle,” the coach said.
The use of the cart was precautionary.
It’s not clear how much time Shepard might miss.
With Shepard, Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, the Giants’ receiving corps is expected to be one of the team’s strengths this season. A second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2016, Shepard caught 65 passes for 683 yards and eight touchdowns last season.