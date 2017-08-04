Dash Cam Captures Terrifying Moment Texas Officer Struck By Suspected Drunk Driver

1010 WINS — A police officer in Texas was struck by a suspected drunk driver during a routine traffic stop and the terrifying ordeal was captured on dash cam.
Officer Matt Lessell of the Fort Worth police department was standing next to the car he pulled over when another vehicle comes barreling through – hitting both the officer and the car – and sending Lessell flying into the air.
Not only did Lessell survive – he got up within seconds – and makes sure to get clear of the road.
The suspect, Mike Mitchell, has been charged with intoxication assault causing bodily harm to a police officer.
While Lessell is recovering from a fractured vertebra and a hyper-extended foot, with a crash this serious he’s truly lucky to be alive.