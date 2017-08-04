NYPD: New Images Of Suspect Wanted For Threatening Women With Acid In Upper East Side ATM Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance pictures of a suspect who they say is wanted for threatening to pour acid on women in two separate robberies at an Upper East Side ATM earlier this year.

Both robberies happened back in May at the ATM inside a Citibank on First Avenue.

The most recent incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on May 29. Police said a 36-year-old woman was using the ATM when the man ordered her to give him $1,000 or he would throw acid in her face, showing her a water bottle that contained a yellow liquid.

The victim spoke to CBS2 by phone and described the ordeal.

“I just completely freaked out and shaking and couldn’t breath,” she said.

Panicked, she said she was having trouble with her PIN. The suspect, she said, was growing impatient and then lowered the amount he demanded.

“He said, ‘Just give me $500,'” she said.

She gave him the cash and said the threats continued before he eventually left.

Investigators believe the same man pulled the same stunt at the same location with another woman less than three weeks before on May 12. In that case, the woman gave over the full $1,000.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.